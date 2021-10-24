Patrick Mahomes replaced by Chad Henne after taking brutal hit

Getty Images

Things have gone from bad to worse for the Chiefs.

Kansas City, which trails 27-3, has taken some vicious hits from the Titans today. The most recent came with 8:19 remaining and left Patrick Mahomes dazed initially.

Mahomes was sacked with Denico Autry having Mahomes’ legs wrapped up as Jeffery Simmons caught Mahomes as he was going to the ground. Simmons’ thigh caught Mahomes in the head.

Mahomes appeared woozy as he slowly rose and was helped off the field.

He was checked out in the blue medical tent on the sideline and cleared concussion protocol, per CBS.

Chad Henne replaced Mahomes, who finished 20-of-35 for 206 yards and an interception. He also lost a fumble.