Patrick Mahomes replaced by Chad Henne after taking brutal hit

Posted by Charean Williams on October 24, 2021, 3:50 PM EDT
Kansas City Chiefs v Tennessee Titans
Getty Images

Things have gone from bad to worse for the Chiefs.

Kansas City, which trails 27-3, has taken some vicious hits from the Titans today. The most recent came with 8:19 remaining and left Patrick Mahomes dazed initially.

Mahomes was sacked with Denico Autry having Mahomes’ legs wrapped up as Jeffery Simmons caught Mahomes as he was going to the ground. Simmons’ thigh caught Mahomes in the head.

Mahomes appeared woozy as he slowly rose and was helped off the field.

He was checked out in the blue medical tent on the sideline and cleared concussion protocol, per CBS.

Chad Henne replaced Mahomes, who finished 20-of-35 for 206 yards and an interception. He also lost a fumble.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Patrick Mahomes replaced by Chad Henne after taking brutal hit

  1. KC has been figured out. Please no more State Farm commercials with Mahomes, they’re not funny.

  2. Forget concussion, that easily could’ve resulted in a neck injury. Pat was in a vulnerable position and that’s a really big man that run into him. He got lucky there.

  3. Mahomes takes another big hit. I’ll be surprised if he’s still playing in this league 2 years from now. Should have gone the MLB route and had a 20 year career there.

  5. I hope he is okay. KC is finding out once you pay the QB life gets tougher. They’ve lost depth and the defense is terrible.

  6. Chiefs dynasty is over. Got 1 super bowl. Now they look ordinary and everyone seems to know how to play them.

  8. As a Chiefs fan I hate to see this. What happened to this new and improved O-line? Mahomes has been running for his life all season. Spags needs to be put on notice with the defense.

  9. That hit was Pats fault. You don’t have to complete every pass. Yes, you line sucks, but holding it for that long, behind that line is his fault. Throw it away, live to play another day. But if your line doesn’t get better, your receivers dropping balls, and balls just thrown off target won’t score KC that 30 points they have to score every week to win. Defense actually shut down Henry, for the most part, but losing 27-3 doesn’t show that. That and allowing 27 points in a half…

  11. The band-wagonism of the media as a whole makes me crazy. Dude had a good run…but likely started to believe his own press. So many flash-in-the-pan careers in pro sports. Is Mahomes pretty good? Yep for sure. But all the talk of his invinciblity was unfounded. Teams watch tape and learn tendencies. Just took a couple of years for them to catch up. But he’s gonna end up really hurt if he keeps trying to be the only guy on the field.

  12. springfield says:
    October 24, 2021 at 4:08 pm
    Why do so many non-chiefs fans call them a dynasty? They only won 1 SB.

    They are a one year Dynasty like the Seahawks

    It’s meant as an insult because there fans told us they would win multiple SB like Seahawks, Broncos and Eagles fans did.

  13. Classic organizational mistake. You sign a mobile qb and let the o-line lapse figuring the qb can make up for it with his legs. Nope.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.