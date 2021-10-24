Patriots extend lead to 24-7 on Brandon Bolden TD

Getty Images

The Jets were able to get on the board despite losing quarterback Zach Wilson to a knee injury, but it didn’t take long for them to fall behind by 17 points again.

New England went 73 yards in 12 plays after Mike White‘s first career touchdown pass and Brandon Bolden capped the drive by taking a screen pass for a 15-yard touchdown. Nick Folk’s extra point put the Patriots up 24-7 with over five minutes to play in the half.

Damien Harris ran for a pair of first downs and Mac Jones scrambled for another as the Patriots continued to move the ball without much trouble on Sunday. Harris has eight carries for 83 yards and a touchdown against a defense that’s really missing linebacker C.J. Mosley.

Jones is 8-of-16 for 101 yards and the Patriots have outgained the Jets 232-69 to this point in the game.