Patriots up 31-7 on Jets after first half in New England

The Jets came into Sunday with 11 straight losses to the Patriots and that streak is unlikely to end on Sunday.

Hunter Henry caught a touchdown from Mac Jones with 27 seconds to play in the first half and the Patriots went into the locker room with a 31-7 halftime lead. Jones has two touchdown passes, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne threw a touchdown, and Damien Harris ran for a score as the Patriots have put up their most points so far this season with just 30 minutes off the clock.

Any Jets comeback effort will likely unfold without the help of quarterback Zach Wilson. Wilson left with a knee injury after a hit by Matthew Judon in the second quarter and he’s been called questionable to return. Mike White threw a touchdown on his first regular season pass attempt to put the Jets on the board, but running back Ty Johnson was stuffed on a fourth down shortly before Henry’s touchdown made the game a rout.

Assuming it remains that way, the Patriots will have their first home win of the season.