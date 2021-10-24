Raiders take 17-7 lead before halftime

Getty Images

The Raiders were trailing the Eagles before they took an offensive snap, but they were able to move back in front before the teams broke for halftime.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs bounced a run outside and took it eight yards for a touchdown with just over 90 seconds left to play in the second quarter. The touchdown put the Raiders up 14-7 and they weren’t done adding points to the scoreboard.

Defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson forced a fumble by Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell and safety Johnathan Abram recovered on the Eagles’ 29-yard-line. They picked up a first down, but had to settle for a Daniel Carlson field goal and a 17-7 lead after Derek Carr threw an incompletion on third down.

Jacobs caught a couple of passes for 26 yards to set the Raiders up inside the Philly 10-yard-line and he had 68 total yards of offense during the first half. Derek Carr was 21-of-23 for 215 yards and his only other incompletion was an interception by Eagles corner Avonte Maddox inside the Eagles’ five-yard-line.

That pick is likely why this remains a manageable deficit and the Eagles will need more plays like that to retake the lead. They allowed 273 yards in the first 30 minutes and more of the same after the half will be a formula for the Raiders’ second straight win.