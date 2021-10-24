Rams take 25-19 lead with Cooper Kupp’s second touchdown

Getty Images

Cooper Kupp was already a solid receiver, catching over 90 passes in each of the last two seasons. But with Matthew Stafford as his quarterback, Kupp has now become one of the best pass catchers in the league.

Kupp caught his second touchdown of Sunday’s matchup between the Lions and Rams in the fourth quarter, going 5 yards to put Los Angeles back ahead of Detroit. Stafford then gave Robert Woods a pop pass on a jet sweep for a successful two-point conversion, giving the Rams a 25-19 lead with 13:59 left in the fourth quarter.

Kupp entered Week Seven leading the league with 46 receptions and seven receiving touchdowns. He has 10 catches for 156 yards and a pair of TDs on Sunday. It’s his third game with at least 100 yards this season, and second game with at least 150.

Kupp caught nine passes for 130 yards in last week’s victory over the Giants.

On defense, Detroit is down another corner. A.J. Parker is questionable to return with a shoulder injury.