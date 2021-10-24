Ravens, Bengals trade touchdowns to begin second half

Getty Images

Cincinnati and Baltimore looked like a defensive slugfest in the first half.

The third quarter has started off more like a track meet.

The Ravens and Bengals traded touchdowns to begin the second half, with Cincinnati getting back on top with a 20-17 lead.

Baltimore had the ball first following the break and didn’t take long to put the ball in the box. Quarterback Lamar Jackson hit rookie receiver Rashod Bateman for a 35-yard pass down the middle. And then Jackson there a strike to receiver Marquise Brown in the back of the end zone for a 39-yard touchdown. Brown just got his right knee down before he was out of bounds to secure the catch.

But the Bengals responded with a quick touchdown drive of their own. After quarterback Joe Burrow hit receiver Ja’Marr Chase for 17- and 21-yard completions, Burrow found tight end C.J. Uzomah down the right seam for a 32-yard touchdown. Baltimore’s defense had crashed down in the flat, leaving Uzomah wide open down the field.

The scoring frenzy ended after those two drives, though, as the Ravens had to punt following Trey Hendrickson’s first sack of the game. The Bengals have sacked Jackson four times. Baltimore has ruled out right tackle Patrick Mekari, who left the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury.