Report: Dak Prescott is not expected to practice Monday

Getty Images

The Cowboys won’t play on Sunday because they’re on their bye week, but they’ll return to work on Monday with a light practice to kick off their preparations for a Week Eight game against the Vikings.

The status of quarterback Dak Prescott‘s calf will be of interest when the team gets back onto the field. Prescott hurt his calf in the team’s Week Six win over the Patriots and there was optimism last week about his ability to be ready for the Minnesota game.

According to a report from NFL Media, the team remains optimistic about Prescott’s status and he has been doing rehab work throughout the bye week. He is not expected to take part in that Monday practice, however.

The team will be back on the practice field on Wednesday and the expectation is that he will ramp up his workload as the week goes on.