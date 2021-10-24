Report: Josh Jacobs avoided serious chest injury

Getty Images

One of the few negative developments for the Raiders on Sunday was the loss of running back Josh Jacobs to a chest injury in their 33-22 win over the Eagles.

Jacobs had gotten off to a strong start with 68 yards from scrimmage and a rushing touchdown in the first half, but he didn’t return to the game after halftime. A chest injury was announced as the reason for his absence, but initial word is that Jacobs should be back in action in the near future.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Jacobs avoided a serious injury. The Raiders have a bye in Week Eight, so he will have extended time off to heal before the team returns against the Giants in Week Nine.

Kenyan Drake posted 69 rushing yards and a touchdown on Sunday, so the Raiders are in good shape in the backfield even if Jacobs isn’t ready for their next game.