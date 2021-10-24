Ryan Tannehill’s touchdown pass to A.J. Brown gives Titans 14-0 lead

Getty Images

The Titans are looking good so far. The Chiefs are not.

Ryan Tannehill has completed his first seven passes for 114 yards and a touchdown. He threw a beautiful 24-yard pass to A.J. Brown, who was tightly covered by Mike Hughes in the end zone. It capped a nine-play, 97-yard drive.

Tannehill completed a 46-yard pass to Brown during the drive. The ball came out after Brown was on the ground, out of bounds and officials ruled an incompletion. The Titans challenged, and won, with replay reversing it to a catch.

Brown already has four catches for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Derrick Henry threw the Titans’ first touchdown pass, a 5-yard jump pass to MyCole Pruitt.

It marks the third time this season Kansas City has trailed by 14 or more points.