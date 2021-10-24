Shaq Mason returns for Patriots, Dont’a Hightower won’t play

Getty Images

The Patriots listed 14 players as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Jets, including right guard Shaq Mason and linebacker Dont'a Hightower.

Mason is active on Sunday, but Hightower will not play. Mason has missed the last two games with an abdomen injury and his return has the offensive line closer to full strenght than it has been for several weeks.

Hightower is dealing with elbow and ankle injuries. It’s the first game that Hightower will miss this season.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson was not one of the players listed as questionable, but he joins Hightower on the inactive list. Tight end Devin Asiasi, offensive lineman Yasir Durant, cornerback Shaun Wade and linebacker Ronnie Perkins are the other inactives for New England.