Sunday Night Football: Colts defeat 49ers 30-18 on a rainy night in the Bay Area

Posted by Myles Simmons on October 24, 2021, 11:35 PM EDT
Some teams handle the elements better than others.

On Sunday, a weather event called a Bomb Cyclone brought significant rain to the Bay Area, and wet conditions affected the matchup between the Colts and 49ers. But the team that plays in a stadium with a retractable roof forced four takeaways, and Indianapolis defeated San Francisco 30-18.

It was an ugly game for both sides, with both quarterbacks losing a fumble. But things were worse for 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo, who threw two picks.

The Colts were largely able to control the game after the first quarter. Though the 49ers had an early 12-7 lead, Indianapolis scored a pair of touchdowns (one with a failed two-point play) to go up 20-12 toward the end of the third quarter.

San Francisco made things interesting by getting a quick touchdown on a three-play drive at the beginning of the fourth quarter. But Indianapolis’ defense tightened up and intercepted Garoppolo on each of the next two possessions. The Colts got a 42-yard field goal off one  of them and then receiver Michael Pittman scored a 28-yard touchdown to put the game on ice.

Wentz finished 17-of-26 passing for 150 yards with two touchdowns. He also had four carries for 23 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown last in the second quarter.

Lead back Jonathan Taylor continued to pace the offense, netting 107 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown.

After missing a Week Five start due to a calf injury, Garoppolo finished 16-of-27 passing for 181 yards with one touchdown. Garoppolo was sacked on his last dropback, which was the fifth time he’d been hit all night.

Garoppolo’s performance could merit some discussion about a quarterback change. But with No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance dealing with a knee injury — he didn’t practice at all in Week Seven — the 49ers may be stuck.

With the win, Indianapolis is 3-4 and has a date with 5-2 Tennessee at home next week.

The 49ers are now 2-4, and they could have a hard time making up ground in the NFC West with the Cardinals undefeated at 7-0 and the Rams sitting at 6-1. They’ll head to Chicago to take on the 3-4 Bears next week.

5 responses to “Sunday Night Football: Colts defeat 49ers 30-18 on a rainy night in the Bay Area

  2. Good on you Indy/Frank Reich for showing the Niners what it means to play with heart.

    I don’t want to hear about the weather, both teams faced the same elements but one played to win and the other as if it couldn’t wait to get indoors.

    The early defensive Niner series showed there’s talent up front but our Secondary is a joke. Considering the upcoming schedule this game is essentially the nail in our season’s coffin.

    The offense is stale, the playcalling uninspired. Oh well at least we’ll have a high 1st round draft pick cause of it – oh wait.

  3. The good the bad the ugly of Wentz’s today. Fun and frustrating to watch.
    Horrific pick in first half, later called fumble, and should have had more. Yet he puts his body on the line for team with his qb runs.
    Even though its long season, it seems 49ners are done. So far behind in quality compared to Cards, Rams Bucs Packers Cowboys.

  4. Yet again, the weight of the DPI penalty far outstrips the offense and unbalances the nature of too many games. You plant the QB and its 15 yard personal foul. But fail to turn your head on an underthrown ball and its 47 yards. Every team should make the deep uncatchable ball the play of choice. Its chunk yardage and pretty much a no-contact play. The Shield should love it. Games can feature the teams streaking down field…no worry about developing talent…really high scores…and no pesky contact injuries…

  5. Lynch needs to get ahead of this thing and fire Kyle so he can start drafting players who actually see the field.

    Kyle CAN NOT evaluate and develop talent.

