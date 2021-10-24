Sunday Night Football: Colts defeat 49ers 30-18 on a rainy night in the Bay Area

Getty Images

Some teams handle the elements better than others.

On Sunday, a weather event called a Bomb Cyclone brought significant rain to the Bay Area, and wet conditions affected the matchup between the Colts and 49ers. But the team that plays in a stadium with a retractable roof forced four takeaways, and Indianapolis defeated San Francisco 30-18.

It was an ugly game for both sides, with both quarterbacks losing a fumble. But things were worse for 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo, who threw two picks.

The Colts were largely able to control the game after the first quarter. Though the 49ers had an early 12-7 lead, Indianapolis scored a pair of touchdowns (one with a failed two-point play) to go up 20-12 toward the end of the third quarter.

San Francisco made things interesting by getting a quick touchdown on a three-play drive at the beginning of the fourth quarter. But Indianapolis’ defense tightened up and intercepted Garoppolo on each of the next two possessions. The Colts got a 42-yard field goal off one of them and then receiver Michael Pittman scored a 28-yard touchdown to put the game on ice.

Wentz finished 17-of-26 passing for 150 yards with two touchdowns. He also had four carries for 23 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown last in the second quarter.

Lead back Jonathan Taylor continued to pace the offense, netting 107 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown.

After missing a Week Five start due to a calf injury, Garoppolo finished 16-of-27 passing for 181 yards with one touchdown. Garoppolo was sacked on his last dropback, which was the fifth time he’d been hit all night.

Garoppolo’s performance could merit some discussion about a quarterback change. But with No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance dealing with a knee injury — he didn’t practice at all in Week Seven — the 49ers may be stuck.

With the win, Indianapolis is 3-4 and has a date with 5-2 Tennessee at home next week.

The 49ers are now 2-4, and they could have a hard time making up ground in the NFC West with the Cardinals undefeated at 7-0 and the Rams sitting at 6-1. They’ll head to Chicago to take on the 3-4 Bears next week.