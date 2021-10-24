Sunday Night Football: Trent Williams, Trey Lance, T.Y. Hilton inactive for 49ers-Colts

Getty Images

Trent Williams didn’t practice all week and was listed as doubtful for Sunday’s contest.

Now he’s officially out.

Williams (ankle/elbow) was one of San Francisco’s seven inactives for the team’s Sunday Night Football matchup against Indianapolis. Rookie Jaylon Moore is expected to start at left tackle in Williams’ place. He was selected in the fifth round in the spring.

Quarterback Trey Lance is also inactive for Sunday’s game with a knee injury. He also didn’t practice all week.

After missing Week Five with a calf injury, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is back starting Sunday’s game.

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, receiver Travis Benjamin, cornerback Ambry Thomas, and cornerback Deommodore Lenoir are also inactive for San Francisco.

Indianapolis declared receiver T.Y. Hilton (quad) out on Saturday. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger, offensive lineman Will Fries, right tackle Braden Smith, defensive end Kemoko Turay, running back Jordan Wilkins, and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin are also inactive for the Colts.