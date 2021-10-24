T.J. Hockenson, D’Andre Swift, Sony Michel all active for Lions-Rams

Getty Images

The Lions need all hands on deck to defeat the Rams in Los Angeles on Sunday. Fortunately for Detroit, most of the team’s key questionable players are active for Sunday’s contest.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee), running back D’Andre Swift (groin), and outside linebacker Trey Flowers (knee) are all active for Sunday’s contest.

Swift and Flowers were limited in all three days of practice. Hockenson didn’t practice on Wednesday but was limited on Thursday and Friday.

Hockenson leads the Lions with 311 receiving yards and is tied for the team lead with two touchdown receptions. Swift has 214 yards rushing and three rushing touchdowns. He’s also leading the team with 34 catches and second with 295 receiving yards.

But fullback Jason Cabinda (hip) is inactive. Receiver Trinity Benson, running back Jermar Jefferson, safety Dean Marlowe, cornerback Mark Gilbert, linebacker Jessie Lemonier, and defensive end Eric Banks are the team’s other inactives. Marlowe had been a part of the team’s safety rotation.

For the Rams, running back Sony Michel is active after he was questionable with a shoulder injury.

Los Angeles’ inactives are quarterback Bryce Perkins, tight end Brycen Hopkins, offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum, offensive tackle Alaric Jackson, linebacker Chris Garrett, and defensive tackle Bobby Brown.

The Rams elevated Kendall Blanton from the practice squad after tight end Johnny Mundt suffered a torn ACL to end his season.