Titans rough up Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs in 27-3 victory

The Titans sacked Patrick Mahomes four times, knocking him out of the game in the fourth quarter, and Ryan Tannehill ran for a touchdown and threw another as Tennessee blew out Kansas City 27-3.

The Titans had four sacks of Mahomes and hit him five other times.

With 8:19 remaining in the rout, Mahomes’ legs were wrapped up by Denico Autry as Jeffery Simmons‘ thigh accidentally caught Mahomes’ head as Mahomes was going to the ground. Mahomes passed concussion protocol after appearing woozy initially, but he did not return to the game.

The concern now seems to be with Mahomes’ neck.

He finished 20-of-35 for 206 yards with an interception and a lost fumble.

The Titans led 27-0 at halftime and finished the game with 369 yards. They had three takeaways as the Chiefs gained 334 yards.

Tannehill went 21-of-27 for 270 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He had a 2-yard touchdown run. A.J. Brown caught eight passes for 133 yards and a touchdown.

Derrick Henry rushed for 86 yards on 29 carries, caught two passes for 16 yards and threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to MyCole Pruitt.