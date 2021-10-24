Titans shreading the Chiefs, holding a 27-0 halftime lead

Posted by Charean Williams on October 24, 2021, 2:41 PM EDT
Kansas City Chiefs v Tennessee Titans
The Titans lost to the Chiefs 35-24 in the AFC Championship Game last January. That game is history as the first half Sunday shows.

The Titans are blowing out the Chiefs 27-0 at halftime. It marks the first time since 2018 the Chiefs have been shutout in the first half of a game.

Ryan Tannehill completed his first 11 passes, giving him a streak of 21 consecutive completions dating to last week. He is 16-of-20 for 216 yards and a touchdown, and he’s run for a 2-yard touchdown on third down.

Tannehill’s touchdown pass was 24 yards to A.J. Brown, who has six catches for 101 yards and a touchdown. Julio Jones has two catches for 38 yards.

Derrick Henry has run for 52 yards on 17 carries and threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to MyCole Pruitt.

Patrick Mahomes is 5-of-9 for 41 yards and threw an interception on a diving catch by Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans. Mahomes has nine interceptions this season and at least one in every game this season except the season opener.

He also lost a fumble in the first half as what could go wrong has for the Chiefs, who have 67 yards and four first downs. The Titans have 277 yards and 19 first downs.

Kevin Byard forced Mahomes’ fumble, and Matthias Farley recovered.

The Titans lost left tackle Kendall Lamm, who is questionable to return with an ankle injury. Bobby Hart became the third left tackle for the team this season. Left guard Rodger Saffold has left the game a couple of different times with an injured thigh. Dillon Radunz replaced him.

3 responses to “Titans shreading the Chiefs, holding a 27-0 halftime lead

  2. I think it’s safe to say the Chiefs window has been nailed shut. They likely would have won two Super Bowls had Dee Ford been able to not line up offsides. The only reason they got that far to begin with was because of Mahomes. That defense has been terrible and they’re getting destroyed by the Titans.

    Mahomes signed that huge contract which will make it impossible to ever upgrade their lineup now which means that defense will probably only get worse. If that’s not bad enough, Mahomes is having a stinker of a game today. His QBR for the year is a very average 70.6 and that will probably be lower after today since he currently has a 55.0 QBR in this game.

    I like Mahomes but that contract is a killer for the Chiefs. To top it off, he’s not playing that well against good teams. Their only wins are against WFT, PHI and CLE and they only just barely beat CLE. They aren’t going anywhere. All three (four after today) good teams they have played have beaten them.

  3. Andy Reid better right the ship quickly, or he’s going out with a bad team. Of course getting rid of Mathieu, Clark and Hitchens would allow him the money needed to sign justifiable players. That trio has ruined what little chemistry KC has on that side of the ball. And Spagnola needs to leave too. Pat needs his family to shut up and trading away a 1st rounder for a 1 year left tackle was a horrible decision by the GM.

