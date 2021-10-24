Titans shreading the Chiefs, holding a 27-0 halftime lead

Getty Images

The Titans lost to the Chiefs 35-24 in the AFC Championship Game last January. That game is history as the first half Sunday shows.

The Titans are blowing out the Chiefs 27-0 at halftime. It marks the first time since 2018 the Chiefs have been shutout in the first half of a game.

Ryan Tannehill completed his first 11 passes, giving him a streak of 21 consecutive completions dating to last week. He is 16-of-20 for 216 yards and a touchdown, and he’s run for a 2-yard touchdown on third down.

Tannehill’s touchdown pass was 24 yards to A.J. Brown, who has six catches for 101 yards and a touchdown. Julio Jones has two catches for 38 yards.

Derrick Henry has run for 52 yards on 17 carries and threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to MyCole Pruitt.

Patrick Mahomes is 5-of-9 for 41 yards and threw an interception on a diving catch by Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans. Mahomes has nine interceptions this season and at least one in every game this season except the season opener.

He also lost a fumble in the first half as what could go wrong has for the Chiefs, who have 67 yards and four first downs. The Titans have 277 yards and 19 first downs.

Kevin Byard forced Mahomes’ fumble, and Matthias Farley recovered.

The Titans lost left tackle Kendall Lamm, who is questionable to return with an ankle injury. Bobby Hart became the third left tackle for the team this season. Left guard Rodger Saffold has left the game a couple of different times with an injured thigh. Dillon Radunz replaced him.