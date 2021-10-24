Tom Brady catches Drew Brees for all-time four- and three-touchdown games

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw his 600th career touchdown passes on Sunday; that was the obvious headline of the 38-3 win. His accomplishments for the day also put him in a tie for first place in two key categories.

According to the NFL, Brady’s four touchdown passes against the Bears gave him 37 such games for his career, and 97 games with at least three touchdown passes. Both tie Drew Brees for the most in league history.

Brady has four games (of seven) with at least four touchdown passes this year. He has 21 for the season.

And he’s 44, if you haven’t heard.

The Buccaneers face Brees’s Saints next Sunday in New Orleans, with a bye after that. The schedule is littered with easily winnable games, but for the Week 14 visit from the Bills. And two games against the Saints, who swept the Bucs in the regular season last year.