Tom Brady throws 600th career touchdown pass

Tom Brady is the first player in NFL history with 600 career touchdown passes.

Brady threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter today against the Bears, getting him to the 600 milestone that no other player has achieved.

Only three other quarterbacks have surpassed 500 touchdowns: Drew Brees (571), Peyton Manning (539) and Brett Favre (508).

After Brady, Aaron Rodgers is the active leader, with 427 passing touchdowns. It seems unlikely that Rodgers will ever surpass Brady, given that Rodgers would likely need to play at least four or five seasons after Brady retired to do it, and Brady is showing no signs of slowing down.

Brady is also the NFL’s career record holder for postseason touchdown passes, with 83.

The Buccaneers currently have a 21-0 lead over the Bears late in the first quarter.