Trey Flowers questionable to return with knee injury

The Lions are staying tricky, executing a second fake punt of the game in the second half. But it didn’t lead to points and now Detroit may have a tougher time stopping Los Angeles’ offense.

Detroit announced that linebacker Trey Flowers is questionable to return with a knee injury.

Flowers was questionable for the game but was on the field in the first half. He recorded a tackle in the contest.

The Rams also have an injury concern on defense, with cornerback Robert Rochell questionable to return with a knee injury. David Long has come in to replace him. Rochell had a tackle and a pass breakup in the first half.

The Rams still lead 17-16 with just under four minutes left in the third quarter.

UPDATE 6:27 p.m. ET: Flowers has returned to the field with 1:38 left in the third quarter.