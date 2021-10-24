Tua Tagovailoa: It was a normal week for me

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw four touchdowns on Sunday, but the Falcons kicked a field goal at the whistle for a 30-28 win that leaves the Dolphins with a 1-6 record on the season.

Tagovailoa also threw two interceptions that the Falcons turned into 10 points and neither the turnovers nor the result are likely to quiet the chatter about trading for Deshaun Watson that has been going on around the Dolphins. After the loss was over, Tagovailoa was asked whether that chatter impacted him in the days leading up to the game.

Tagovailoa said it was business as usual for him and that he appreciated having candid conversations with head coach Brian Flores.

“It’s still a normal week,” Tagovailoa said, via Ruthie Polinsky of WTVJ. “I really respect and appreciate his transparency where he’s at with that. But I like to keep those conversations private.”

Flores said Tagovailoa is the team’s quarterback this week, but the question of whether he’ll be the quarterback next week, next month or next year remains an open one in Miami.