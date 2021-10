Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa surely has heard the Deshaun Watson-to-Miami talk. Whether a deal is close or not, the Dolphins starting job belongs to Tagovailoa for now.

Tagovailoa drove the Dolphins right down the field on their first drive Sunday.

He went 7-of-8 for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Tagovailoa’s 10-yard throw to Isaiah Ford has the Dolphins with an early 7-0 lead over the Falcons.

The Dolphins went 75 yards in 14 plays.

Atlanta went three-and-out on its first possession.