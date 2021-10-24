Tua Tagovailo’s second interception hinders Miami’s comeback effort

Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa‘s performance Sunday may add a sense of urgency to the Dolphins’ negotiations with the Texans for Deshaun Watson.

Xavien Howard made an interception of Matt Ryan, stealing the ball from Calvin Ridley as Ridley was lying on the ground. The Dolphins had a first down at the Atlanta 32, trailing by six points.

On the first play after the interception, though, Tagovailoa made one of the worst interceptions possible. Under pressure, he threw the ball straight to linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, who returned it 56 yards to the Miami 14.

It set up Cordarrelle Patterson‘s 3-yard touchdown run and a 27-14 lead for the Falcons.

Tagovailoa is 25-of-32 for 229 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.