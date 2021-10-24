Tyrod Taylor will practice this week

Getty Images

Tyrod Taylor will return to practice this week, six weeks after injuring his hamstring.

Texans coach David Culley said it is undetermined whether Taylor will return to action in Week 8.

“I feel like he is a lot further along now, and he’s getting closer, but I won’t be able to answer until Wednesday,” Culley said of Taylor’s playing status, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.

Taylor can’t get back soon enough.

The Texans have scored 39 total points in the five games he has missed. They scored 58 in the two games he started.

Rookie Davis Mills has thrown five touchdown passes and seven interceptions and, in five starts, is averaging 189 passing yards.

Taylor injured his hamstring during a second-quarter, 15-yard touchdown run in the loss to the Browns. He finished the first half but couldn’t go in the second half.

He’s finally close to being 100 percent again.

“Just to make sure that when he’s running around back there that there’s nothing hampering him from being the kind of player that he is, using his legs,” Culley said of what they are looking for in practice, “and if there’s nothing there, then we feel good about going and playing with him.”