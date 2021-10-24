Week Seven best bets

Posted by Mike Florio on October 24, 2021, 12:42 PM EDT
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
It’s time to make your final decisions, if you plan to devote (responsibly) any discretionary income to the act (where legal) of betting on games.

Simms and I have our best three plays of the week. They’re in the attached video.

It’s a tougher week than usual to come up with three best bets, because there are three fewer games. So I took the over in the Monday night game, before I became aware of the term “bomb cyclone.”

That could end up being the appropriate description of my picks this week. We’ll see.

