Zach Ertz scores first touchdown with his new team as Arizona takes 24-5 lead

Zach Ertz caught four passes for 29 yards and a touchdown in his final game with the Eagles. He was traded to the Cardinals after the game.

Ertz was prohibited by NFL rules from playing for the Cardinals last Sunday, watching their victory over the Browns from the sideline.

The three-time Pro Bowl tight end made his Cardinals debut today.

He nearly scored on a run, getting tackled at the 1 after a 4-yard gain. He has scored on a reception from Kyler Murray, going 47 yards to the end zone in the third quarter.

Ertz has three catches for 66 yards, tying A.J. Green for the most receiving yards for the Cardinals today.

His touchdown has given the Cardinals a 24-5 lead as they are on their way to a seventh consecutive victory to start the season.