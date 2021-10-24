Zach Wilson, Jonnu Smith ruled out for rest of Sunday’s game

Getty Images

The Jets will be riding with Mike White as their quarterback for at least the rest of Sunday’s game .

Zach Wilson has been ruled out with the knee injury that forced him to the locker room in the second quarter. Wilson was hit by Matthew Judon while throwing a deep ball to Keelan Cole. It wound up as a 46-yard gain thanks to a pass interference penalty on Kyle Dugger and set up a touchdown, but the injury made for muted celebrations.

White’s touchdown pass came on the first regular season attempt of his career and the Jets added another touchdown on an end around by rookie wideout Elijah Moore in the third quarter. They trail the Patriots 31-13 after a failed two-point conversion.

The Patriots have also lost a couple of players to injury. Tight end Jonnu Smith has a shoulder injury and linebacker Harvey Langi is done with a knee injury.