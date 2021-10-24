Zach Wilson thinks he has a PCL injury, says knee feels “loose”

USA TODAY Sports

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that quarterback Zach Wilson will have an MRI after hurting his knee in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots and Wilson gave some insight into what kind of injury he might have suffered during his own media session.

Wilson told reporters that the initial belief is that he suffered a posterior cruciate ligament injury to his knee and, via multiple reporters, called that a “best-case scenario.” Wilson also said that his knee feels “loose” and that the hope is that he isn’t going to have to miss much time as a result of the injury.

That’s a less positive update that Saleh provided as the coach said the team feels good about the initial read on Wilson’s condition.

More news will come after the MRI gives a better idea of just how long the first-round pick might be out of action.