Zach Wilson to locker room after big hit from Matthew Judon

Getty Images

The Jets may need to go without rookie quarterback Zach Wilson for the rest of Sunday’s game in New England.

Wilson got hit by Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon just after letting go of a deep ball to wide receiver Keelan Cole in the second quarter of Sunday’s game and he remained down in what looked like a great deal of pain after the play. Jets trainers looked at him on the field and helped him off the field to be evaluated in the sideline medical tent. He then went to the locker room.

That hit was clean, but Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy dove into Wilson’s knees on the previous play. Jets head coach Robert Saleh wanted a roughing the passer flag for the low hit, but the officials didn’t throw one.

The pass to Cole was incomplete, but Patriots safety Kyle Dugger interfered with him on the 2-yard-line and that set Mike White up with good field position for his first NFL snap. A touchdown by running back Ty Johnson was wiped out by a penalty, but the Jets wound up scoring when Corey Davis reeled in White’s first regular season pass for a touchdown.

It’s now 17-7 Patriots with over 10 minutes to play in the second quarter.

UPDATE 2:00 p.m. ET: The Jets say Wilson is questionable to return with a knee injury.