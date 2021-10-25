49ers activate Jordan Willis from suspended list

Getty Images

The 49ers activated defensive lineman Jordan Willis the reserve/suspended list. The team is granted a one-week roster exemption for Willis as he works his way back into playing shape.

The 49ers also announced they signed safety Tony Jefferson to the practice squad.

In June, the NFL announced it had suspended Willis without pay for the first six games of the regular season. Willis violated the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Willis, 26, entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Bengals in 2017. In 2019, the Bengals cut him and the Jets picked him up.

Last season the Jets traded him to the 49ers, who signed Willis to a one-year contract in March to remain in San Francisco.