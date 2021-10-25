Adam Trautman fumble leads to Seahawks field goal to tie game at 10-10

Getty Images

A key fumble in New Orleans Saints territory has allowed the Seattle Seahawks to even up Monday night’s contest at 10-10 heading to the fourth quarter.

Tight end Adam Trautman had the football knocked out of his grasp by cornerback Ugo Amadi with 1:45 left in the third quarter. Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks picked up the loose ball to give Seattle possession at the Saints’ 28-yard line.

Despite an abysmal offensive series from Seattle that saw them unable to move the ball a yard, Jason Myers smashed home a 50-yard field goal try with 14 seconds left in the quarter to make it a 10-10 game headed to the fourth quarter.

Myers had missed a tying attempt earlier in the quarter as a 44-yard attempt tailed wide right.