Alvin Kamara’s late second quarter touchdown gives Saints 10-7 halftime lead

The Saints didn’t do much on their first three possessions. But they scored 10 points on their last two possessions of the first half.

New Orleans leads 10-7 at halftime, having scored all their points in the final 4:23 of the half.

The Saints had the longest drive of the season in terms of number of plays and time, but the 19-play drive that lasted 10 minutes, 16 seconds ended in a field goal.

Brian Johnson kicked a 21-yard field goal after the Saints got as close as the 1-yard line before Alvin Kamara was stopped for a 1-yard loss on second down and Jameis Winston threw an incompletion on third down.

That cut the Saints’ deficit to 7-3. They took the lead on a two-minute drill.

The Saints went 85 yards in seven plays and 1:46.

On a damp, windy night in Seattle, Winston dropped the shotgun snap before calmly picking it up and tossing it to Kamara. Kamara went 13 yards to the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown.

The two plays before the touchdown were a 31-yard completion to Kamara and a 15-yard completion to tight end Adam Trautman.

The Saints have 217 yards, and the Seahawks 141.

Seattle got 84 of its yards on its touchdown, a pass from Geno Smith to DK Metcalf in the first quarter. It ranks as the third-longest in team history and is longer than any completion Russell Wilson ever has had.

Winston is 13-for-20 for 164 yards and a touchdown, and Kamara has 13 carries for 29 yards and eight catches for 109 yards and a touchdown.

Smith is 6-of-12 for 110 yards and a touchdown.