Andrus Peat questionable to return with shoulder injury for Saints

Getty Images

New Orleans Saints left guard Andrus Peat is questionable to return to Monday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks due to a shoulder injury sustained early in the second quarter.

Peat remained down on the field after a carry from Alvin Kamara resulted in a big pile-up. Peat was taken to the injury tent on the sideline for several minutes before eventually heading into the locker room for further evaluation.

Peat was replaced at left guard by Calvin Throckmorton for the remainder of the half. Throckmorton remained in the lineup to begin the third quarter for the Saints as well.

The Saints had just seen the return of left tackle Terron Armstead and center Erik McCoy to the lineup this week after missing the last two games each.