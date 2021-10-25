Bill Belichick: Mac Jones has gotten better each week

Getty Images

Sunday’s rout of the Jets pushed the Patriots to 3-4 on the season and it featured a pair of firsts for rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

Jones was 24-of-36 for 307 yards and two touchdowns in the win, which was the first time the Patriots have won at home in five tries this season. It was also Jones’ first 300-yard game and head coach Bill Belichick’s comments about Jones on WEEI Monday suggest that more of both will be coming in the future.

“Well, I’d say about the whole team it is really true for Mac as well, he’s continued to get better every week and learned from practice experiences and game experiences,” Belichick said. “We’ll just keep going. There’s a lot to see in this league. You get a lot of different looks, a lot of great players, great coaches that really challenge us every week. It’s always a little bit different and it will certainly be a challenge this week with the Chargers and coach [Brendan] Staley. But, we’ll have to just continue to put in our preparation, our work and [Mac] does that very well. I think that’s why he’s continued to improve.”

Jones avoided turning the ball over for the first time since Week Two and continuing to show good ball security will be a good way to keep the wins coming at home and on the road this season.