Bruce Arians “would hope” that Rob Gronkowski “could be ready to go” at Saints

Getty Images

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski suffered broken ribs during a Week Three loss to the Rams. He has missed four games. Will he be back for Sunday’s showdown at New Orleans?

“I would hope that Gronk could be ready to go,” coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Monday.

The Bucs haven’t lost any of the games Gronkowski has missed. The only loss came against the Rams.

Last year, the Bucs lost to the Saints twice in the regular season. Even without Drew Brees, it won’t be easy to beat New Orleans. It would be helpful to have Gronk available for the game.

Arians also said that he hopes linebacker Lavonte David and cornerback Richard Sherman will be available for the game against the 3-2 Saints, who play the Seahawks tonight.