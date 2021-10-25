Cardinals activate Chandler Jones, Zach Allen from COVID reserve list

Getty Images

The Packers put wide receiver Davante Adams on the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday and their opponents on Thursday night have gotten a couple of players back from that list.

The Cardinals announced that they have activated edge rusher Chandler Jones and defensive tackle Zach Allen from the list. Jones cleared COVID protocols over the weekend, but the team opted not to activate him ahead of their win over the Texans.

Both players were last on the field on October 10 for the Week Five win over the 49ers and they won’t have much practice time to help them prepare for this week’s game.

Defensive lineman Corey Peters remains on the COVID reserve list for the Cardinals.