Cowboys designate Michael Gallup for return from injured reserve

The Cowboys have opened the window for wide receiver Michael Gallup to return from injured reserve.

Gallup has been out since injuring his calf in Week One and will be able to practice with the team for 21 days before reaching a deadline to be activated or shut down for the season. He can be activated at any point in that window and could play against the Vikings in Week Eight.

Gallup had four catches for 36 yards before getting hurt.

He isn’t the only player who will be starting on his way back to the lineup. Linebacker Francis Bernard has also been designated for return from injured reserve while defensive tackle Trysten Hill is making his way back from the physically unable to perform list. Neither player has appeared in a game this season.