DeAndre Hopkins, J.J. Watt wouldn’t have practiced Monday; Kyler Murray listed as full participant

The Cardinals issued an estimated injury report on Monday that included players like wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, defensive end J.J. Watt, and quarterback Kyler Murray.

Hopkins and Watt would not have practiced a day after helping the team to a 31-5 win over the Texans. Hopkins is listed with a hamstring injury while a shoulder issue led to Watt being on the list.

Murray is listed with a right finger injury, but would have been a full participant.

There’s been no sign of concern about the availability of any of the players for Thursday’s game against the Packers.

Center Max Garcia (Achilles), linebacker Jordan Hicks (toe), and defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence (calf) would have sat out if the Cardinals held a practice. Tight end Darrell Daniels (hamstring), linebacker Devon Kennard (shoulder), linebacker Isaiah Simmons (shoulder), and linebacker Tanner Vallejo (hand, wrist) would have been limited participants.