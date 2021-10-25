DK Metcalf goes 84 yards for a touchdown to give Seahawks 7-0 lead

Getty Images

Alex Collins ran three times for 9 yards on the Seahawks’ first possession, forcing a punt. After Collins was stopped for no gain on the first play of their second drive, the Seahawks decided to take a different tact.

Geno Smith threw a pass to DK Metcalf, who was tightly covered by Marshon Lattimore. Lattimore lost his footing, and Metcalf had an easy catch. He had an easy touchdown when Marcus Williams missed the tackle.

Metcalf scored an 84-yard touchdown that has the Seahawks leading the Saints 7-0.

The play was longer than any completion Russell Wilson ever has had. Wilson has three 80-yard passes in his 10-year career. The only passes longer in team history are Seneca Wallace to Koren Robinson for a 90-yard touchdown in 2008 and Matt Hasselbeck to Ben Obomanu for an 87-yard score in 2010.

The Saints have 42 yards and two punts after two drives.