Dolphins sign Sheldrick Redwine off Panthers practice squad

Getty Images

The Dolphins are adding a safety to the roster on Monday.

Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports that the team is signing Sheldrick Redwine off of the Panthers’ practice squad. It’s a return to South Florida for Redwine as he grew up in the city and attended college at the University of Miami.

Redwine was a Browns fourth-round pick in 2019. He played 27 games over his first two seasons with the team and had 69 tackles, an interception, and a half-sack in those appearances.

The Browns cut Redwine before this season and he landed with the Jets. He played in their first two games before moving on to Carolina.