Eagles claim Reid Sinnett off waivers

Already with three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, the Eagles have added another.

Via the transaction wire, Philadelphia claimed Reid Sinnett off waivers from Miami on Monday. Sinnett was waived by the Dolphins on Saturday.

Sinnett has not yet appeared in regular-season game. He spent training camp with the Buccaneers in 2020 before Tampa Bay cut him from its practice squad early in the regular season. He then was with the Dolphins on their practice squad fo the rest of 2020 and started this season there, too. But when Tua Tagovailoa went down with fractured ribs, he was signed to the active roster.

In the 2021 preseason, Sinnett completed 30-of-45 passes for 401 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

Philadelphia released long snapper Rick Lovato as a corresponding roster move. But with no other long snapper on the roster, and because Lovato is not subject to waivers, he could return after the team makes another move.

The Eagles now have starter Jalen Hurts, Joe Flacco, Gardner Minshew, and Sinnett on their 53-man roster.