Eagles trade Joe Flacco to Jets

Joe Flacco is going back to the Jets.

The Eagles agreed to trade Flacco to the Jets today, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The Eagles will get a sixth-round draft pick that can become a fifth-round pick depending on Flacco’s playing time, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Jets are in need of another quarterback because their starter, rookie Zach Wilson, is out 2-4 weeks with a PCL sprain. Mike White is the only other quarterback on the active roster, while quarterback Josh Johnson is on the practice squad.

Flacco also makes sense for the Jets to serve in a veteran mentor role, something many observers thought the Jets should have had for Wilson all along.

The 36-year-old Flacco was also with the Jets last year, starting four games. He played in 2019 for the Broncos and from 2008 to 2018 for the Ravens.