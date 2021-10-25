Falcons activate Kaleb McGary off the COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Falcons should have their right tackle back for their upcoming divisional matchup with the Panthers.

Atlanta announced on Monday that Kaleb McGary has been activated off of the reserve/COVID-19 list.

McGary missed the Week Seven win over the Dolphins after he went on the list last Monday. Atlanta played veteran backup Jason Spriggs at right tackle on Sunday in the win.

As a corresponding roster move, the Falcons have released veteran defensive back T.J. Green.

Geren started the Week Three win over the Giants, but has otherwise been used sparingly throughout the season on defense. He recorded 12 total tackles and a pass breakup in six games.