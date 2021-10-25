Fan tries to invade Ravens’ radio booth in search of a beverage

Getty Images

The outcome of the Sunday’s game in Baltimore was unexpected. Something even more unexpected happened during the game.

Via the Baltimore Sun, a fan tried to invade the Ravens’ radio broadcast booth, in search of a beverage.

It happened late in the first quarter, after a short gain by the Bengals. Play-by-play announced Gerry Sandusky called the action, and analyst Obafemi Ayanbadejo interrupted.

“What, what, what, what are you doing?!” Ayanbadejo said. “What are you doing?” Silence followed for more than 15 seconds.

Eventually, Sandusky offered an explanation.

“If you were listening, you heard Femi say, ‘What are you doing? What are you doing?’ He was not talking to the players or coaches,” Sandusky said. “We actually had a fan who was trying to climb into the broadcast booth. She said, ‘I’m a veteran and I’m looking for a drink.'” (It sounds like she’d already found a few.)

Said Ayanbedejo, “Yeah, I don’t serve drinks at the game. I might make some cocktails at home but this is not the time or place.”

Here’s the audio of the incident.

It’s unclear whether the fan was ejected from the building, or whether she faces charges. Obviously, it’s not the kind of thing that any team should want happening during an NFL game.