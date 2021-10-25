Fan who gave back 600th touchdown ball asks to play round of golf with Tom Brady

Getty Images

When Tom Brady threw the 600th touchdown pass of his career on Sunday, wide receiver Mike Evans handed the ball to a fan in the front row, not realizing the significance of the souvenir. But that fan, 29-year-old Byron Kennedy, gave the ball back.

Sports memorabilia analysts have suggested that football could fetch as much as $500,000 at auction, but Kennedy didn’t drive a hard bargain. He handed it over only for another football and a promise that he’d get some other Buccaneers swag.

Some have praised Kennedy for his gesture, while others have said he should have held out for some serious cash. But when asked today on NFL Network whether he wanted to renegotiate, Kennedy said only that he’d like to spend some time on the golf course with Brady.

“Renegotiate, no, but play a round of golf as repayment? That’d be pretty cool,” Kennedy told Andrew Siciliano.

Kennedy seems like a good guy who did a good thing. Brady should grant his request and hit the links with him.