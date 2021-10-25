Jason McCourty, Malcolm Brown will be placed on IR

Getty Images

The Dolphins are in the midst of a six-game losing streak and now will be without a pair of veteran contributors for at least three weeks.

In his Monday press conference, head coach Brian Flores told reporters safety Jason McCourty and running back Malcolm Brown are both going to be placed on injured reserve.

McCourty suffered a foot injury in Sunday’s loss to Atlanta. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, McCourty is seeking an additional opinion, but he may need surgery to correct the issue and could be out for a while.

Brown suffered a quad injury and played only five offensive snaps in Sunday’s loss.

McCourty started the first four games of the season for Miami but has been more of a rotational player in the last three weeks. McCourty, 34, has 21 total tackles and a pair of pass breakups this year.

Brown has started three games this season for the Dolphins, recording 125 yards rushing and a rushing touchdown. He also has three receptions for 10 yards.

Flores also confirmed an earlier report that linebacker Jerome Baker’s knee injury is not major. Flores told reporters Baker is considered day-to-day.