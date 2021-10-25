Jimmy Garoppolo will remain the starter this week

Getty Images

The 49ers will see the return of Trey Lance to practice Wednesday, coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday, but Jimmy Garoppolo remains the starter.

Shanahan conceded Garoppolo had his worst game of the season Sunday night when the veteran completed 16 of 27 passes for 181 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the loss to the Colts.

“We didn’t go into the game thinking Jimmy Garoppolo was one game away from losing his job,” Shanahan said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com.

Shanahan added that his uncertainty over his starter immediately after the game was more a product of wondering about Garoppolo’s health. Garoppolo missed the previous game, in Week 5, with a calf injury.

He came out of the game OK. But the 49ers, at 2-4, are not OK.

In Garoppolo’s last 11 starts, the 49ers are 5-6. Garoppolo has 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions in those 11 games.

Lance injured his knee in his first career start, a Week 5 loss to the Cardinals that Garoppolo missed with his injury. His second career start will come at some point in the not too distant future, but it won’t be this week.

“Trey hasn’t practiced in two weeks, so when does come back, he’ll probably be limited as it is,” Shanahan said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News. “Odds are when it comes to the game plan, you’re not going to start rotating quarterbacks, because it’s not an open competition right now.”