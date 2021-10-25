Joe Burrow: Cincinnati’s 41-17 victory over Baltimore “was a big statement”

Posted by Myles Simmons on October 25, 2021, 10:53 AM EDT
Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens
Getty Images

After lingering at the bottom of the AFC North for the last few years, the Bengals have now put the rest of the league on notice.

With Sunday’s 41-17 victory over Baltimore, Cincinnati is 5-2 and 2-0 record against its divisional opponents — with both wins coming on the road. The Bengals beat the Steelers 24-10 in Pittsburgh back in Week Three.

The team has higher aspirations, but quarterback Joe Burrow acknowledged the Bengals’ performance said something about the 2021 team.

“I think it was a big statement, 2-0 in the division for the first time that I can remember,” Burrow said in his postgame press conference. “You know, the most exciting thing was the last two or the last three drives where you know, they knew, we were going to run the ball, and the O-line really took it to them. That was exciting to see. I know those guys were fired up about that, so that’s how you should finish the game — start out throwing the ball, get out on top, and then the O-line finishes it off.”

Burrow added that the Bengals have “tough resilient guys that don’t back down under pressure.”

“That team puts the most pressure on you of any team that I’ve played in the league, and we really responded today,” Burrow said. “We got guys on the outside that are tough, physical guys that are tough to cover, and the O-line played great today when they had to. Third downs were a big emphasis for us, and I think, I don’t know what the stats for us are, but I feel pretty good about all of our third downs in the second half.”

Burrow finished the game 23-for-38 passing with 416 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Ja’Marr Chase had 201 of those yards and a TD, which came on an 82-yard catch and run in the third quarter.

Overall, Cincinnati had 520 yards of offense. And Burrow was right about the team’s third-down numbers, as the Bengals were 3-of-3 in the category in the third quarter.

The Bengals have a game against the Jets in Week Eight and take on the Browns at home in Week Nine before their bye.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Joe Burrow: Cincinnati’s 41-17 victory over Baltimore “was a big statement”

  1. The Ravens famously like to read their press clippings. If my team was supposed to be good and they got blasted by a division rival at home for over 40 points around Halloween, I’d be concerned.

    It’s also a team that got outplayed by the Lions and should have lost if not for the zebras stepping in to help.

    There is no one great team in the league right now.

  2. It seems during this particular offseason,owner Mike Brown has backed off and let his coaching staff and/or front office do their jobs and draft/construct this roster. And spending some money to bring in key free agents. All that’s left to do is focus on drafting and developing offensive lineman and this team will be complete in contending for championships.

  3. Look out for the Bengals…they are a dangerous team, as we have seen. They are finally putting it together with Burrow’s leadership. I have to say that I’m happy for their long-suffering fans.

  4. Burrow is an elite NFL QB. Was a great pick by the Bengals and so was Chase. Those 2 are connecting big time. The Bengals are clearly the best team in the AFC North. They whipped the Ravens, and went into Pittsburgh and knocked off the Steelers. The Ravens are like the old Browns, and the current Browns, they can beat the stumblebums, but they cant beat the good teams. And save your thumbs down Browns fan, you’re not even close to the Bengals with or without Busterfield.

  5. Quite a contrast in QB styles. One is accurate, poised, and can make every throw. Still prone to bad mistakes (pick in the end zone). The other consistently beats up bad defenses in the regular season, but can’t read defenses and just tucks the ball and runs at any sign of pressure. Which doesn’t win games against good defenses or in the playoffs. Which one would you rather have the next 10 years? My answer is easy: Burrow.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.