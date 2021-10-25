Jonathan Jones will have shoulder surgery, miss the rest of the season

Getty Images

The Patriots put cornerback Jonathan Jones on injured reserve last week and he won’t be coming back to the active roster this season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jones is having surgery on his injured shoulder on Monday. He will miss the rest of the year as a result of the injury.

Jones had 20 tackles and an interception in the first six weeks of the season. He’s signed for next season with a $5.4 million base salary and a cap hit of just over $8.2 million.

J.C. Jackson, Jalen Mills, Joejuan Williams, and Myles Bryant handled cornerback duties in Sunday’s win over the Jets.