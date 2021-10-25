Josh Jacobs should be OK with chest contusion, Darren Waller day-to-day

Getty Images

The Raiders have a week to heal up with their bye after defeating the Eagles in Week Seven.

Like most teams at midseason, it sounds like Las Vegas could use it.

Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said in his Monday press conference that running back Josh Jacobs has a chest contusion, but should be OK. And tight end Darren Waller is day-to-day with his ankle injury.

“[Jacobs] should be fine,” Bisaccia told reporters. “We didn’t think there were any issues with him today. He had a good workout today.”

Bisaccia added that Waller doesn’t have a break or anything of that nature with his injury.

“He’s going to stay around all week and get treatment,” Bisaccia said.

The Raiders are still in the evaluation process with offensive lineman John Simpson. He went down with an undisclosed injury a couple of times during Las Vegas’ victory over Philadelphia.

Las Vegas plays the Giants on the road in Week Nine before taking on the Chiefs at home for Sunday Night Football in Week 10.