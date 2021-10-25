Justin Fields taking sacks like no other quarterback in the NFL

Getty Images

In one particular statistical category, Bears quarterback Justin Fields is separating himself from the pack this season.

Unfortunately, it’s a stat Fields would prefer not to lead the league in: Times sacked.

Fields has been sacked 22 times, the most of any quarterback in the NFL this season, even though he’s 30th in the NFL with just 131 pass attempts. Fields gets sacked 14.4 percent of the time he tries to pass; no other QB in the NFL is even at 10 percent.

A variety of factors contribute to Fields taking so many sacks. The rookie still has plenty of work to do at recognizing the pass rush and getting rid of the ball quickly, and he tries to make plays with his legs too often. The Bears’ offensive line is not playing well, and the Bears’ play calling leaves plenty to be desired.

And all those issues add up to an ugly reality for the Bears: They want to be a playoff team this year, and they want to create a good environment for their rookie quarterback to develop, and right now they’re doing neither.