Kevin King, Preston Smith listed as limited practice participants

The biggest news on the health front for the Packers on Monday was wide receiver Davante Adams going on the COVID-19 reserve list, but the team also issued its first injury report ahead of Thursday’s game against the Cardinals.

Cornerback Kevin King (shoulder, back) and linebacker Preston Smith (oblique) were both listed as limited participants, although that is an estimation because the Packers didn’t actually hold a practice on Monday. Both players were inactive for Sunday’s win over the Washington Football Team.

Tackle Dennis Kelly (back) was also out on Sunday and the Packers say he wouldn’t have practiced on Monday.

Defensive tackle Kenny Clark (ankle) and defensive end Dean Lowry (ankle) would have been limited while long snapper Hunter Bradley (hand), tight end Josiah Deguara (finger), and cornerback Rasul Douglas (shoulder) would have been full participants.